A Monmouth County man could spend years behind bars for killing his pet cat.

Christopher Sanchez, 29, of Howell, admitted in court on Monday that he intentionally killed his cat, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and his sentencing is scheduled for January.

Authorities discovered the deceased cat while responding to a residence for an unrelated matter on March 31.

The cat, which was found dead outside the home, had been killed by Sanchez with a sharp instrument two days earlier, according to investigators.

Sanchez was arrested and also charged with simple assault for physically attacking his roommate — Sanchez pleaded guilty to that charge as well.

Authorities are recommending a prison sentence of five years for Sanchez, as well a consent order permanently banning Sanchez from owning an animal as a pet.

