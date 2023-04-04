HOWELL — A 29-year-old township man intentionally killed his cat, which police came across by accident, according to officials.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday announced an animal cruelty charge against Christopher Sanchez.

Police were responding to a residence on March 31 for an unrelated matter when officers found the body of the cat, named Lilith, outside the home, the prosecutor's office said.

According to an investigation, the cat had belonged to Sanchez and was killed using a sharp instrument two days earlier.

Sanchez was arrested and charged on the same day as the discovery.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Howell patrolman Sean Heck at 732-938-4111, SPCA Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Michael Goldfarb at 732-542-0040, or SPCA Lt. Michael Magliozzo at 732-440-4538.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

