Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L), Gov. Mikie Sherrill at an event at Drumthwacket (@GovSherrillNJ via X) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L), Gov. Mikie Sherrill at an event at Drumthwacket

The political pressure is growing on Governor Mikie Sherrill over the investigation involving Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell. Republican Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia is blasting Sherrill for refusing to confirm or discuss the probe, even after a publicly released letter from Caldwell acknowledged an investigation.

Fantasia says Sherrill should disclose the scope of the inquiry and an expected timeline. Sherrill says complaints are taken seriously and anyone accused deserves a fair review. Caldwell has denied allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women while conducting official business. Former Attorney General Christopher Porrino is leading the investigation. Caldwell has retained former Attorney General Peter Harvey to advise him.

The New York Times reported Porrino's investigation was nearing it's end and Gov. Sherrill would have it 'in a matter of days.

Protest in front of Atlantic City police headquaters on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 (Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City via Facebook) Protest in front of Atlantic City police headquaters on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

🚨6 protesters were arrested or charged after a confrontation outside ACPD HQ

🚨The protest followed accusations that ACPD assisted ICE during arrests

🚨The advocacy group says Saturday's arrests won't stop its campaign

ATLANTIC CITY — Six people were arrested or issued complaints during a protest outside Atlantic City police headquarters Saturday, after a confrontation between protesters and officers.

The group El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City on Thursday accused Atlantic City police of assisting ICE during several arrests, claiming that officers stopped their director Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez as he followed ICE vehicles that they say had detained city residents.

Moreno-Rodriguez called for an "emergency protest" at the Atlantic City public safety building on Atlantic Avenue on Saturday.

Protesters showed up at the headquarters around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The Press of Atlantic City estimated the crowd at approximately 75 people. Police set up barriers along either side of the sidewalk leading to the building to allow access.

Moreno-Rodriguez declared the sidewalk a public space and encouraged the crowd to move to that area. Officers argued with Moreno-Rodriguez, who was placed under arrest, according to the Press and video posted by El Pueblo Unido. Several others began pushing the officers and were also taken into custody.

Ron Bailey, a member of the Atlantic City Board of Education, told Harry Hurley of Atlantic City sister station WPG Talk Radio that a police officer was pepper-sprayed and assaulted during the protest.

(Google Maps/Getty Images) (Google Maps/Getty Images)

🚨 Homeland Security says the man accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old had previously been in ICE custody.

🍸 Federal officials say he was arrested on a DUI charge in 2024 and later released.

⚖️ ICE has now lodged a detainer against him as he faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

A man is charged with kidnapping a young girl from her bed and then sexually assaulting her — and now Homeland Security says the unauthorized immigrant from Guatemala should've been deported years ago.

Lester Noe Perez-Amador, 27, of Washington Borough is being held at Warren County Jail, according to county prosecutors. He's charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, and home invasion, all first-degree offenses. He's also charged with third-degree child endangerment.

Now, Homeland Security says the kidnapping wouldn't have happened if Perez-Amador had been deported after his previous arrest. A Homeland Security spokesperson said that he had entered the United States illegally at some unknown time and place.

In March 2024, Perez-Amador was arrested for drunk driving, according to Homeland Security. The county agency that arrested Perez-Amador turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody to face deportation.

However, the feds then released him back into the community. Homeland Security blamed the previous administration under President Joe Biden.

The Paterson Police Department headquarters is seen on Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) The Paterson Police Department headquarters is seen on Feb. 16, 2024, nearly a year after the state attorney general took over the department, in Paterson, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

A parade celebration in Paterson turned frightening Sunday when a police officer was struck by a vehicle. Authorities say the officer was hit during the parade and the driver was arrested. The incident triggered a police response in the middle of what was supposed to be a community celebration. The investigation is continuing, including the circumstances that led to the officer being struck.

Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

⚠️ Detectives say cameras in children’s bedrooms captured nude images.

➡️ John Olson’s Point Pleasant home had previously served as a foster home.

🔴 Investigators seized electronic devices during an August 2025 search of the home.

An Ocean County man whose home fostered children is accused of using bedroom cameras to capture and share naked images of the young victims.

Earlier this week, 44-year-old John Olson, of Point Pleasant Borough, was indicted by a grand jury in Ocean County on charges of distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as four counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse material.

An investigation was launched over a year ago, after an IP address linked to Olson’s home was flagged by detectives for using a Kik Messenger account to send and receive online images of child pornography.

On Aug. 22, 2025, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, and Point Pleasant Police Department, carried out a search of Olson’s home and seized several electronic devices.

Olson’s residence had served as a foster home in the past — and there were cameras in the children’s bedrooms, investigators said.

He was initially charged with distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

After investigators fully examined the seized devices, a cell phone of Olson’s was found to have nude images of children, which appeared to have been taken by the cameras in the bedrooms

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