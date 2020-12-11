The former treasurer of a youth sports league was charged with stealing more than $60,000, which she used for personal vacations and bills, according to Burlington County Scott Coffina.

Members of the Northern Burlington Junior Greyhound Athletic Association youth football and cheerleading program suspected their treasurer had embezzled money from the program when she left the treasurer's position in December 2019 after five years, Coffina said.

Investgators said Stacy Cassidy, 45, of Chesterfield, made 542 unauthorized transactions totaling $60,654.28, which she used to pay for personal household expenses including her mortgage, cell phone bill, groceries, gas, and home heating oil, according to Coffina.

Cassidy also made 84 unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals totaling more than $21,000 that coincided with family vacations and cruises, including to Disney World, Coffina said.

The prosecutor said Cassidy restricted access to account statements, fabricated reports misrepresenting the organization’s financial position and forged documents to falsely indicate that insurance premiums had been paid and coverage was being maintained.

Cassidy was arrested at her home on Thursday and charged with second-degree elements of computer theft, third-degree misapplication of entrusted property, third-degree theft by deception and fourth degree forgery by uttering. She was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing Friday in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

League president Michael Vasil in a letter that the board was "angry and saddened" by Cassidy's arrest.

"As our organization moves forward, we have put several safeguards in place to ensure nothing like this happens again," Vasil wrote.

