Kellyanne Conway , whom I've been friends with for many years, has inspired a generation of young women to pursue their dreams despite the hateful attacks from media talking heads and political detractors. She broke the glass ceiling in a male-dominated campaign management role by becoming the first woman to successfully manage a campaign for President.

Several have argued that it's possible Donald Trump would not have won the election in 2016 without Kellyanne's guidance, leadership and decision making skills. For that role, I've said repeatedly she should have a place in the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

With only two weeks to go before the midterm elections where every seat in the House of Representatives is up for election, Kellyanne took time off from her professional duties and took a personal trip to her home state of New Jersey.

How did she spend her time off? Helping a strong, committed, faithful leader take his campaign for Congress to the next level. Jay Webber is running in a tough fight with his Democratic opponent Mikie Sherrill for the Congressional seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen.

Sherrill has run a very negative campaign attacking Webber as "Anti-Woman" because he had the courage to stand up to Republicans and Democrats in the NJ Assembly and vote against a bill designed for a talking point commercial with zero positive impact for women. If anything, the new law is anti-business and could hurt the cause for equal pay in the future.

Kellyanne pointed out in our conversation and in her remarks at a campaign event that Jay Webber is not only pro-woman, but he's a champion of equal pay and equal opportunity. Here's the segment we did for Chasing News with Kellyanne:

The unedited, behind-the-scenes conversation with my friend and political star will be released next week as a part of our next #SpeakingPodcast.

In the meantime, if you live in the 11th District, make sure you vote for Jay. Sherrill is wrong for New Jersey and should be embarrassed by the baseless attacks on a good man. #ShameOnSherrill

