Shake Shack finally opens its new Jersey City location

As Bill Doyle told you in his article on nj105.com back in November, it seems like there is no end to the Shake Shack expansion.

Everyone’s favorite burger joint seems to be popping up all over New Jersey and fans are ecstatic about it. It was announced in November that Jersey City would be the spot for two new NJ locations. One in Newport Mall and then shortly following that was the announcement of their latest location near the Grove Street PATH station at 318 grove street.

This week, that one opened. According to Jersey Digs, to celebrate the excitement of this grand opening, Shake Shack, known to be a charitable and community/minded business donated $1 for every burger or sandwich sold on opening day to The Community Food Bank of New Jersey. They also gave their first 100 guests a free piece of Shake Shack merch.

Shake Shack has, since its launch in 2004, been a fan favorite for its really great basic meal, great burgers, and cool employees among other things. They have 320 locations in America and over 80 international locations.

It makes sense that Jersey City would have not one, but two shake shack locations because Jersey City has become something of a food Mecca in the Garden State, and one shake shack simply isn’t enough.

And Shack fans are loving the “Shack Track Walk Up Window” which, according to the article, allows you to pick up your app-preordered meal and speedily pick it up at the walk up window.

The new Jersey City outposts are the 17th and 18th New Jersey locations and from the looks of things the expansion isn’t stopping.

So if you are a big shake shack fan, have patience! Soon, one is probably coming to a neighborhood near you.

