Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations

One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30.

As part of the company’s larger mission to Stand for Something Good, Shake Shack will be donating $1 from every burger or sandwich sold at Newport Centre Shack on opening day to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. The Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, is the leading anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization in the state.

The Newport Centre Shack will open Wednesday, November 30 with the operating hours of 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m on Sundays. To kick off the opening, Shake Shack will host a ribbon-cutting event at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Shack. Doors will officially open at 11 a.m.

Along with their signature Shack Burgers and shakes, they also have a chicken sandwich:

The new Shake Shack is part of an effort by the mall to expand its food and beverage offerings.

The mall is located at 30 Mall Dr. West in Jersey City

A Shack Burger, waffle fries, and a shake.

I remember the first time I tried a Shack Burger; it was in 2014 at Citi Field in the center field concourse. It had been recommended to me by someone who knew I loved hamburgers; I fell in love that night and now I am a big fan of the chain.

The Christmas Cookie Shake

Notice their famous lemonade in the back

Shake Shack has 14 New Jersey locations

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

