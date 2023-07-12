Popular burger spot opening its first location in Ocean County

This may have been talked up in the rumor mill for a few years, but it’s finally happening. Two leases have been signed for two new restaurants to open in the Brick Commons shopping center and one of them is Ocean County’s first ever.

Shake Shack is one of the two restaurants that will share the shopping center with Kohl’s and ShopRite.

If you live in Ocean County, you know the struggle of having to drive to Monmouth County just to get a burger, fries, and shake from the popular burger joint. Monmouth County hosts two Shake Shacks, one at the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown and the other in Wall.

The other restaurant opening in the same shopping center is First Watch, a chain daytime café for breakfast, brunch, and lunch. It’s actually the first location along the Jersey Shore.

The replacement of the old Santander Bank has been in the works for a few years now and, according to Patch, Urban Edge Properties even requested for the site to have a drive-thru Shake Shack, but that was turned down.

It’s now official (not the drive-thru though) and the two restaurants will open in Brick.

There is no set date yet so stay tuned!

Would you consider Shake Shack to be one of the best burgers in New Jersey?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.