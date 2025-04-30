🍔 Shake Shack opens its first Ocean County location next week

🍔 This will be the 25th Shake Shack in New Jersey

🍔 The popular eatery is known for its burgers and shakes

BRICK — The wait is over next week.

Shake Shack will open its first Ocean County location on Tuesday, May 6.

The Jersey Shore’s fourth location marks the 25th Shake Shack in New Jersey, with another recent addition in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall.

This Shake Shack in Brick opens on May 6; the first Ocean County location (Jen Ursillo) This Shake Shack in Brick opens on May 6; the first Ocean County location (Jen Ursillo) loading...

The Shake Shack in Brick is located at 614B Route 70, in the spot of the former Santander Bank in the Brick Commons shopping center, which also houses stores like ShopRite, Kohl's, Bath and Body Works.

The Brick Shack will offer guests “in-Shack” dining and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

On opening day, Tuesday, May 6, the first wave of guests can expect to receive custom Shake Shack stickers.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to “Stand for Something Good,” the Brick Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on May 6 to Fulfill Food Bank, supporting their work to fulfill the needs of the community and win the battle against hunger.

Shake Shack is known for its award-winning shakes (Oreo, Banana pudding, Campfire S’mores, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies n’ cream), unique burger combos (Carolina BBQ with fried pickles, Avocado Bacon, SmokeShack, Smoky Classic BBQ, and more), crinkle-cut fries, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, and frozen custards.

Training is still in progress at the Shake Shack in Brick as of yesterday, April 29. But come opening day on May 6, expect scores of people to flock to the burger joint, as Shake Shack is known to draw a big crowd.

“With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand for Something Good from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment,” according to a Shake Shack statement.

Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in 32 states.

The list of New Jersey Shake Shack locations can be found here.

