LAKEWOOD — An Ocean County man has been charged with sexual assault, luring, lewdness, and child endangerment in connection with four incidents in the same township over just a few weeks.

Michael Marto, 28, of Tuckerton, identified by the Asbury Park Press as a paraprofessional at Pinelands Regional High School, is accused of exposing himself to and sexually propositioning minors on several occasions in Lakewood, authorities said.

Locust Street, Lakewood

On Nov. 24, 2024, Lakewood police received a report of a man in a car exposing his genitals to a 10-year-old girl as she was riding a Segway on Locust Street.

Then, on Dec. 5, 2024, Lakewood police were again contacted for a report of a black SUV following a 15-year-old girl near Coleman Avenue and Milton Street.

Officers said while the teen was walking on Milton Street, the vehicle would stop whenever she stopped walking. When the driver sexually propositioned her, the girl ran into her home and the SUV sped away.

Warren Street, Lakewood

Just a few days later on Dec. 12, 2025, police in Lakewood received a third report of a man driving a black SUV, who attempted to lure a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle near Warren Avenue, Billhimer said. She ran away, too.

A fourth report was called into the Lakewood Police Department on Jan. 5, 2025, of a man, also in a black SUV following a 17-year-old girl near Cushman Street. As she was walking, the driver twice made sexual comments to her before speeding away.

Cushman Street, Lakewood

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said victims provided descriptions of the driver.

Once Marto was identified as the suspect, he was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 20 at his home.

He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and is being held without bail while awaiting a detention hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Marto had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Michael Marto

