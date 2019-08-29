‘Sex Dungeon’ home is going to be an Airbnb

Remember that house in suburban Philadelphia that had the “sex dungeon” in the basement? It garnered worldwide attention when it went on the market six months ago because it was being sold with the basement BDSM equipment intact. Some of the features were a sex swing, whips, chains, and a bunch of other stuff I’ve never heard of.

It came to be known as the “50 Shades of Maple Glen” house and, according to PhillyVoice.com, it had been listed at $750,000, but garnered little interest and the sellers refused to lower the price. Well now, extending their 15 minutes of fame, they have advertised its availability as an Airbnb for a cool $950 a night.

Of course, all the sex equipment is available for the guests’ use; the description describes it as a “judgement free zone” and a “cozy warm space.” It is also noted that it is not suitable for children or infants. I don’t know if Airbnb has a strict policy against sexual content being advertised (I couldn’t find one), but the listing is a lot less descriptive than I expected. Enjoy the pictures but keep in mind that it costs $950 a night to stay there.

Photo from AirBNB

Photo from AirBNB

Photo from AirBNB

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​