Several ‘suspicious’ fires in Linden destroy homes, dumpster

LINDEN — As many as six suspicious fires were reported late Thursday night and Friday morning in what Mayor Derek Armstead called a "very peculiar night."

Armstead reported "several" fires in Linden and Roselle whose cause remained under investigation.

"Thankfully, there are no injuries and everyone is safe," Armstead said.

Police detectives told PIX 11 the fires all appeared to be "suspicious." The fires are all within several blocks of each other.

There were six fires within Linden and one in neighboring Roselle between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., fire officials told PIX 11, including a home under renovation on Center Street, a medical office on North Wood Avenue, and dumpsters at the Joseph E. Soehl Middle School on East Henry Street.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that firefighters responded to fires at two homes on North Wood and Seymour avenues, which were declared to be total losses.

Armstead said volunteers from Red Cross New Jersey helped residents of the affected homes with temporary shelter.

Linden police and the Union County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return messages.

