Seven romantic recipes you can make on a Zoom date

So what do singles do to meet and date during the COVID-19 pandemic? There have been a lot of unique and creative ways that people have thought of to get together virtually but one of the most popular things I’ve seen out there is zoom dating. And it works!

I know some eligible people who have gone out on some pretty successful Zoom dates. In fact, I know a couple who is about to get engaged and they met, dated and fell in love on Zoom. So when I heard about these romantic recipes I was eager to share them with those of you who are zoom dating but can’t think of an activity to do together during the date. Romantic Recipes is an Instagram TV series by Entangled Publishing, a boutique romance publisher of ebooks and print books. Their Instagram channel hosts Romantic Recipes and features some of their authors demonstrating a romantic recipe that they’ve designed for you to recreate with someone else, whether it’s a first date or a significant other.

Their Instagram page is here, you’ll find that the recipes are easy and fun. After all, how many conversations can you have over Zoom before it starts to get boring? Romantic Recipes are a great ice breaker or just a way to spark a connection.

So far, the series has seven romantic recipes

Romantic Recipes Lemon-Glazed Matcha Shortbread Cookie with Lindsey Duga Romantic Recipes French Bread with Ophelia London Romantic Recipes Cuban Martini with Linda Bond Romantic Recipes Strawberry Tarts with Heather McCollum Romantic Recipes Pulled Pork with Linda Bond Romantic Recipes Coco Mint Martini with Mariah Ankenman Romantic Recipes Peanut Butter Fudge with Magan Vernon

Try out these recipes with either a new love interest or a soulmate. If the date doesn’t work out at least you’ll have something yummy to console yourself with.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

