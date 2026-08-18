The alarm clock struggle is real: New Jersey, how many alarms do you set?
Just how many alarms does it take for New Jersey to wake you up in the morning?
For many of us, the fear of oversleeping is real. Some people set two, three, or even three alarms before going to bed to make sure they get up when they're supposed to.
And when you wake up in a panic because you realized you've overslept, you tell yourself, "There's no way I'm going to let that happen again." So the next night, you set even more alarms just to be safe!
It's not exactly natural for everyone to jump out of bed at the crack of dawn, but then again, some people can wake up before their alarm even goes off! Are you that person?
New Jersey 101.5 Listeners Reveal Their Morning Alarm Habits
Listen to the contrast among New Jersey 101.5 listeners. One person said, "I worked night shift for 12 yrs, never used a single alarm, switched to morning shift a year ago, and now set 9 alarms and still sleep through half of them till my wife starts smacking me awake."
Another listener said, "I get up at 4:30 every morning. I set one alarm, and I get right up."
Are You Setting Too Many Alarms?
Some people can wake up easily, while others need a little extra help.
But according to the experts, you're actually better off using just one alarm. If you have to get up at 6 am and you set alarms for 5:40 am, 5:50 am and 6 am, you're repeatedly interrupting your sleep, which can mess with your sleep cycle and leave you feeling ever more tired.
Read More: Are New Jersey workers spending too much of their workday inside?
Their advice is pretty simple: set one alarm, and when it goes off, get up.
Definitely easier said than done!
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