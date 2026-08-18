Just how many alarms does it take for New Jersey to wake you up in the morning?

For many of us, the fear of oversleeping is real. Some people set two, three, or even three alarms before going to bed to make sure they get up when they're supposed to.

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And when you wake up in a panic because you realized you've overslept, you tell yourself, "There's no way I'm going to let that happen again." So the next night, you set even more alarms just to be safe!

It's not exactly natural for everyone to jump out of bed at the crack of dawn, but then again, some people can wake up before their alarm even goes off! Are you that person?

New Jersey 101.5 Listeners Reveal Their Morning Alarm Habits

Listen to the contrast among New Jersey 101.5 listeners. One person said, "I worked night shift for 12 yrs, never used a single alarm, switched to morning shift a year ago, and now set 9 alarms and still sleep through half of them till my wife starts smacking me awake."

Photo by Ahmad Ossayli on Unsplash Photo by Ahmad Ossayli on Unsplash

Another listener said, "I get up at 4:30 every morning. I set one alarm, and I get right up."

Are You Setting Too Many Alarms?

Some people can wake up easily, while others need a little extra help.

But according to the experts, you're actually better off using just one alarm. If you have to get up at 6 am and you set alarms for 5:40 am, 5:50 am and 6 am, you're repeatedly interrupting your sleep, which can mess with your sleep cycle and leave you feeling ever more tired.

Read More: Are New Jersey workers spending too much of their workday inside?

Their advice is pretty simple: set one alarm, and when it goes off, get up.

Definitely easier said than done!

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant