You walk into the office for the day, and before you know it, your schedule is packed with meetings, presentations, emails, and phone calls. Sound familiar?

Especially after the weekend or a day off during the week, it sometimes feels like you don't even have a second to breathe. There's so much to do and deadlines to meet; even the thought of stepping away from your desk can be overwhelming.

Get our free mobile app

When work gets so busy, it's easy to stay glued to your screen all day without even realizing you haven't stepped away once.

Photo by Alex Kotliarskyi on Unsplash Photo by Alex Kotliarskyi on Unsplash

Read More: Experts say this one change now can make back to school much less stressful for NJ families

With August temperatures in New Jersey being so beautiful, it's a shame to spend the entire day inside when you can step out and enjoy the sunshine and warm air, even if it's just for a few minutes.

How A Short Outdoor Break Can Reset Your Focus At Work

New Talker Research shows that nearly half of Americans don't step outside even once during the workday, but taking just a few minutes to get outside can do wonders to help you recharge and reset for the day.

Most Workers Want To Eat Lunch Outside But Never Actually Do

78% of those surveyed said they would love to eat their lunch outside. It's something that could help boost your mood and even improve productivity, and while most people may be staying inside, those surveyed say screen breaks are essential for mental clarity throughout the day.

Sometimes, just stepping away is exactly what you need to come back refreshed and ready to tackle the rest of your work!

7 things NJ workers deserve for a better work-life balance Ringing in the new year with a wishlist for New Jersey's workforce. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt