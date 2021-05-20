Seriously? New Jersey makes top ten list of grossest states in the country (Opinion)

When you think of New Jersey, what comes to mind? The food, the great cities, the Jersey shore, places to go, things to do. Where on that list does gross come in? Well on the Zippia.com list of grossest states in the country, we come in 6th. Right behind Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, (see what WPST's Kayla Thomas thinks about that) and Texas.

So what exactly is Zippia basing our "grossness" on?

"Dirty air", I disagree. Not all of New Jersey smells like Exit 13. Take a walk on any Jersey shore beach and smell the clean air coming off the ocean or maybe a stroll through one of our parks. Sit on your porch or backyard if you have one and take a fresh deep breath of New Jersey. It's good for what ails you. Unless of course you live by Exit 13.

"Trash or the percentage of each state that is landfill." I'll bet we probably have the best stuff in our landfills, in fact you never know who you might find there.

"Spread of illness like the flu"- Thanks to all the COVID precautions we've taken, we've just come off of one of our best flu seasons ever.

Coming in at number 10 is New York. I won't even go there and from the looks of things neither will anyone else. In fact, more people are fleeing New York for Toms River than anywhere else in New Jersey.

Personally, having lived all over New Jersey from Union City to Marlboro, to Old Bridge, Eatontown, East Windsor, Roosevelt and Sea Isle City, I take umbrage with this list., and I'm not even sure what exactly umbrage is!

As far as I'm concerned Zippia can take their grossest state list and zip it!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

