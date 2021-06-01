What’s not to love? Guess which states hate New Jersey

We have maps for everything these days. Maps to get us where we need to go. Maps as to where the safest cities in New Jersey are, even maps to find out who we hate and who hates us. For real. Now from vividmaps.com comes, "The Most and Least favorite US state of Each State Mapped."

Actually, the post came from Instagram user Matt Shirley who asked his three hundred thousand followers to vote on which state their home state both hates and likes. Would it come as a surprise to you to find out that the two states that rank us as least favorite are New York and Pennsylvania?

No wonder we begin every hour on New Jersey 101.5 with "Not New York, Not Philadelphia Proud to be New Jersey." You'll also be happy to know that Delaware doesn't like us either but they're so insignificant that no other state in the country even has an opinion on them.

So what did we do to our bordering states that they don't like us? As for New York, maybe it's because we took their football teams? Then again with the way the Giants and Jets have been playing, they may actually like that. Better yet, maybe because we're now taking so much of their population. What did we do to offend Pennsylvania? Who really cares?

So when it comes to New Jersey's least favorite state, who would that be? It shouldn't come as a shock to know that as far as New Jersey's concerned, every other state is our least favorite state. If that isn't "Jersey attitude" then I don't know what is. This despite the fact that more people are leaving New Jersey than any other state.

When it comes to the most favorite other states, Florida came in first. As for New Jersey, we were actually mapped as liking no other states at all. You could say we told them all where to go, and it wasn't New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

NJ's most and least COVID vaccinated towns, by county New Jersey reported just short of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide, heading into the last week of May. So how does that break down across all 21 counties?

And, how can some communities show a vaccination rate of more than 100%, according to state data? Reasons include people who have moved, those who are traveling and not residing at home where the census counted them, students who may select their school residence for vaccination data and people in long-term care (or other facility-based housing) among other reasons, as explained in a footnote on the state COVID dashboard.