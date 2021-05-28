These are the safest cities in New Jersey
New Jersey placed four cities in Safewise’s list of the top 25 Safest Cities in America, and 29 in the top 100.
Safewise is a home security website. To compile the list, they looked at FBI Crime Report and Census Bureau statistics. They looked at towns that had a population of at least 17,375 (the median size after rural communities were excluded). They then looked at the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft). To even the playing field, they calculated the crime rate per 1,000 people with violent and property crimes weighted equally.
That being said here are the safest cities in New Jersey, with their national ranking.
5. Bernards Township
8. Sparta Township
19. Vernon Township
23. Roxbury Township
28. Raritan Township
29. Dumont
31. Westfield
33. Monroe Township (Middlesex County)
38. Randolph
39. Montgomery Township
43. Mahwah
47. Bergenfield
49. Hopewell Township
50. Summit
51. Morris Township
52. Jefferson
53. Hawthorne
56. Hillsborough
64. Mount Olive Township
70. Middletown
73. South Brunswick
76. Manchester Township
77. Marlboro
82. Fairlawn
83. West Milford
85. Springfield Township (Union County)
94. Manalapan
96. Barnegat Township
97. Cliffside Park
New Jersey had more safe cities than any other state (29), four more than last year.
Nationally, 91 of the top 100 safe cities are within 50 miles of a major metropolitan area—with 65 of those in the northeastern US.
For the complete list, go here: https://www.safewise.com/safest-cities-america/#list
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.