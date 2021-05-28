These are the safest cities in New Jersey

New Jersey placed four cities in Safewise’s list of the top 25 Safest Cities in America, and 29 in the top 100.

Safewise is a home security website. To compile the list, they looked at FBI Crime Report and Census Bureau statistics. They looked at towns that had a population of at least 17,375 (the median size after rural communities were excluded). They then looked at the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city and the number of reported property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft). To even the playing field, they calculated the crime rate per 1,000 people with violent and property crimes weighted equally.

That being said here are the safest cities in New Jersey, with their national ranking.

5. Bernards Township

8. Sparta Township

19. Vernon Township

23. Roxbury Township

28. Raritan Township

29. Dumont

31. Westfield

33. Monroe Township (Middlesex County)

38. Randolph

39. Montgomery Township

43. Mahwah

47. Bergenfield

49. Hopewell Township

50. Summit

51. Morris Township

52. Jefferson

53. Hawthorne

56. Hillsborough

64. Mount Olive Township

70. Middletown

73. South Brunswick

76. Manchester Township

77. Marlboro

82. Fairlawn

83. West Milford

85. Springfield Township (Union County)

94. Manalapan

96. Barnegat Township

97. Cliffside Park

New Jersey had more safe cities than any other state (29), four more than last year.

Nationally, 91 of the top 100 safe cities are within 50 miles of a major metropolitan area—with 65 of those in the northeastern US.

For the complete list, go here: https://www.safewise.com/safest-cities-america/#list

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

