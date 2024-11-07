BREAKING: Transit strike could impact NJ commuters

🚉 SEPTA workers could go on strike at midnight

New Jersey commuters could be impacted if SEPTA workers walk off the job at midnight.

Union workers have already voted to authorize a strike as contract negotiations remain stalled. Both sides are still talking, and those talks are expected to continue through Thursday.

If the union determines no progress is being made, they can call for a strike at midnight, impacting Friday's commute.

SEPTA posted a notice on social media Wednesday warning of possible disruptions.

The current contract between SEPTA and Transport Workers Union Local 234 – which represents approximately 4,500 SEPTA City Transit Division operators, mechanics, trade specialists and maintenance custodians – expires at midnight on Thursday, November 7," the notice read, "A possible work stoppage could occur as soon as Friday, November 8."

🚉 What is the impact to New Jersey commuters?

If you take the train from Trenton or West Trenton into Pennsylvania, the impact could be minimal.

SEPTA says regional rail service to and from Trenton and on the West Trenton line would continue operate as normal during a strike.

However, once you get into Philadelphia, you would encounter problems.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told WPVI-TV the "core part of the network that covers all of Philadelphia would be out of service."

That would include SEPTA bus, metro and trolley service within Philadelphia.

Suburban transit bus services would not be impacted, and the SEPTA says the Routes 101 and 102 trolleys, and the Norristown High-Speed Line would also continue to operate.

SEPTA has published a strike guide and schedule. You can access it HERE.

🚉 What are the union demands?

While the issue of compensation and health benefits are near the top of the list of union demands, worker safety has emerged as a central issue.

Union president Brian Pollitt has cited rising violence in Philadelphia and violence against transit workers as a top priority.

Pollitt has even called for the mobilization of the Pennsylvania National Guard to provide security.

A SEPTA spokesman says they are on-board with enhancing safety and security of workers, but did not detail what measures they would be willing to take to accomplish that.

As for worker raises, SEPTA says that is going to be difficult.

The union has called for "economic justice" but has not publicly revealed the compensation package they are looking for.

SEPTA says they have spent all the COVID relief funds provided by the federal government and a fiscal crisis is preventing them meeting union demands for wage hikes.

