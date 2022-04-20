Sephora set to open at Kohl’s in Middletown, NJ

MIDDLETOWN — Attention all makeup lovers!

Beauty products retailer Sephora will celebrate its grand opening at the Kohl's store on 800 Route 35 in Middletown on Friday, April 29.

Sephora at Kohl's features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feels of a freestanding Sephora.

Inside, Sephora-trained beauty advisors will be on hand to offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products.

Testing and discovery zones will also serve up a rotating assortment of new or trending products.

Within all Sephora at Kohl's locations, shoppers will also find an assortment of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, including brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.

Six new beauty brands, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace, and Voluspa will be added to the assortment in Sephora at Kohl's this spring.

The Middletown store opening is one of 400 Sephora at Kohl's store openings planned nationwide this year.

Find the nearest location using this map.