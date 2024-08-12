NJ elephant attraction gets a $500,000 government check for renovation

🐘 An exterior renovation of the 143-year-old attraction was completed in 2022

🐘 Lucy was voted the country's best roadside attraction in a USA Today poll

🐘 Sen. Cory Booker made his first visit to Lucy to present a check

MARGATE CITY — Lucy the Elephant's interior renovation got a financial assist from Congress and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The Democrat made his first visit to Lucy in Margate on Friday to present a check for $500,000 in federal funding to CEO Richard Helfant and his staff to help with the cost.

“I am proud to have played a role in preserving this iconic and nationally recognized historic landmark in South Jersey,” Booker said. “Lucy the Elephant is a cherished part of this community, and this funding will ensure Lucy continues to stand tall, attracting tourists and supporting the local economy for years to come.”

Lucy will get a new air conditioning and heating system and an upgraded fire suppression system as part of the interior renovation, according to Lucy's CEO, Richard Helfant. The wooden floors and stairs will also be renovated.

"We are so grateful to the senator and his staff,” Helfant said in a statement.

America's best roadside attraction

Repairs and renovations to the exterior of the 143-year-old icon were completed in 2022 at a cost of $2.4 million to replace rotted timbers and apply a brand-new metal skin. Thanks to supply chain issues the cost of the renovation increased and took longer than scheduled.

The six-story high structure in Josephine Harron Park in Margate. Built in 1881 it is the oldest roadside attraction in the U.S.

New Jersey's soon-to-be senior senator is on his annual summer road trip across the state.

Lucy was voted USA Today's best roadside attraction in an online poll of its readers in May.

Facebook/Lucy the Elephant Facebook/Lucy the Elephant loading...

