New Jersey is home to the best roadside attraction in the U.S.

MARGATE — The world’s largest ball of twine in Cawker City, Kansas can take a step back, thank you. Voting is complete and New Jersey can celebrate, after coming out on top in a positive way.

Lucy the Elephant in Margate has been named the best roadside attraction in the U.S., according to USA Today.

In April, the publication put out a list of the 20 best roadside attractions in America and let readers vote for their favorites, narrowing the list down to the top 10.

Voting took place between April 8 and May 6 and the results were announced on Wednesday, May 15.

The top honor—America’s #1 Best Roadside Attraction by USA Today goes to the newly-renovated iconic pachyderm which is listed on the National Park Registry of Historical Landmarks.

The 142-year-old Lucy stands six stories high in Josephine Harron Park in the Atlantic County city of Margate and is also the oldest roadside attraction in the U.S.

Throughout her life, Lucy has served as a tavern for a year and a single-family residence for another year. But for most of her life, she has been a tourist attraction. The elephant recently underwent a 15-month-long, $2.4 million restoration project, where her exterior metal skin was replaced.

“Visitors can stop by and have their photos taken with Lucy, and, for those who wish to go inside the elephant, guided tours are available,” wrote USA Today.

“Breaking News! We did it! Lucy the Elephant has officially been named America’s #1 Best Roadside Attraction by USA Today. Thank you so much to everyone who shared about the contest and voted. We couldn’t have done this without you. We’re over the moon!,” according to the Lucy the Elephant Facebook page.

Here are the 10 Best Roadside Attractions in America, according to USA Today

1. Lucy the Elephant (Margate City, New Jersey)

2. Shealy's Official Skunk Ape Headquarters (Ochopee, Florida)

3. World's Largest Ball of Twine (Cawker City, Kansas)

4. Carhenge (Alliance, Nebraska)

5. Dalmatian Fire Hydrant (Beaumont, Texas)

6. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum (Logan, Ohio)

7. Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox (Bemidji, Minnesota)

8. Wheat Jesus (Colby, Kansas)

9. Wall Drug Store Inc (Wall, South Dakota)

10. Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum (Gibsland, Louisiana)

