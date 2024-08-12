Collapsing ceilings force out 280 families from Edison, NJ neighborhood

☑️ The first ceiling collapsed at the apartment complex in Edison on August 3

☑️ A second collapse almost a week later led to an evacuation

☑️ Residents have other grievances with the apartment management

EDISON — Collapsing ceilings forced residents to flee 12 apartment buildings this weekend.

Mayor Sam Joshi said that the problems began on Aug. 3 at the Evergreen Meadows apartment complex of a dozen 2-story buildings when the first ceiling collapsed. On Friday in a different building, a second ceiling collapsed, which led to an order to evacuate 280 units.

The owners of the complex agreed to pay for at least two nights of hotel accommodations for all who were affected.

"The public health and safety of our residents is of utmost priority. I’ve spoken directly with residents in the complex who are thankful and appreciative of us taking these steps to ensure their safety," Joshi wrote on his Facebook page.

A second night of lodging was offered by the owners for Saturday night when repairs were "completed to passing standards," according to Joshi.

Residents have grievances about management company

Residents started to get some good news on Sunday as repairs were completed to 146 units and residents allowed to move back in. As of Monday morning, three buildings remained uninhabitable but Joshi said that he hopes all residents will be allowed home by the end of the day.

The Democrat told New Jersey 101.5 that he declared an emergency because of the collapse. He is rounding up all the overtime and related emergency management costs incurred by the township in order to recoup the expense from the management company.

"I'm hoping they cooperate but if not the township will do whatever it needs to," Joshi said.

A town hall meeting will hear resident concerns about the management company that go beyond the ceiling collapse.

"There seemed to be a lot of grievances that they wanted to air and we want to be able to better understand their neighborhood. The residents are very, very happy with the township but They clearly have grievances with the management. We're not mediators, but we do want to encourage that conversation," Joshi said.

