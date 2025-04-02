Sen. Cory Booker’s driver arrested with gun in Senate gallery
☑️ Sen. Cory Booker criticized President Donald Trump's policies for 25 hours
☑️ As he was getting started Monday a staffer was arrested
☑️ Kevin Batts has worked with Booker since 2006
As Sen. Cory Booker began his record-breaking speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate his driver was being arrested on a charge of carrying a pistol without a license Capitol building.
Capitol police said Kevin A. Batts, 59, a retired law enforcement officer, was in the Senate Galleries when he told an officer he was armed. Earlier in the afternoon, a "member of Congress" led Betts around a security checkpoint at the Hart Senate Office Building. It is a perk of the office that members of Congress can get guests around security.
"All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia," Capitol police said in their statement about the incident.
In a statement, Booker spokesman Jeff Giertz said that a retired Newark police officer is employed as a "New Jersey-based driver who often accompanies him to events,” adding that the office is working to better understand the circumstances around this.”
'The Batt Man'
Booker posted an Instagram video of them grocery shopping. Batts was wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt.
"How can a Jersey Boy like that Texas team!? Go Giants," Booker wrote.
He also nicknamed Batts "The Batt Man" in a 2022 video set to the iconic TV show theme. Booker's brother calls Batts a "man of honor."
"He is a constant reminder as we work for the big changes, continue to do good things right now where you are, as best you can," the senator wrote.
