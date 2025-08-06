Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

Joe Mazraani on the bow of the D/V Tenacious. Joe Mazraani on the bow of the D/V Tenacious. It is one of the last photos of him before his death (D/V Tenacious via Facebook) loading...

🔴 Defense attorney dies during shipwreck salvage dive

🔴 Partner remembers him for his "extraordinary life"

🔴 His crew went on many salvage operations over the past 15 years

A criminal defense attorney from New Jersey has unexpectedly died while leading a shipwreck salvage operation roughly 200 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Joseph Mazraani, a member of a New Brunswick law firm, dived from the deck of the Tenacious on July 29.

According to his company, Atlantic Wreck Salvage, Mazraani suffered a fatal medical emergency during the dive.

Mazraani's team pulled him back onto the deck and performed CPR in an attempt to revive him, Dive Magazine reported.

They do not believe that any diver error or equipment malfunction was involved.

Paterson council member Luis Velez, Paterson City Hall Paterson council member Luis Velez, Paterson City Hall loading...

🚨Paterson Councilman Luis Velez was caught on video touching a fire alarm

🚨Velez's attorney says the charges are 'politically motivated'

PATERSON — A Passaic County city councilman and candidate for mayor is charged with setting off a fire alarm at City Hall last year.

Luis Velez, 58, arrived at the building on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, around 2:30 p.m. Surveillance video showed him touching the fire alarm box with his hand until the alarm went off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

He was accompanied by two females in the video. Valdes did not disclose their relationship with Velez, but both were wearing sashes across their chest. It was the day of Paterson's Dominican Day parade.

The 5th Ward Democrat was arrested on Tuesday. Velez was charged with third-degree false public alarm. There was no emergency at City Hall that would have warranted setting off the alarm that day, according to Valdes.

Lodi home where a basement tenant tried to break in and was fatally shot by the homeowner 8/3/25 Lodi home where a basement tenant tried to break in and was fatally shot by the homeowner 8/3/25 (Kyie Mazza UNF News) loading...

🚨Prosecutors say Amr Ali tried to enter a Lodi home through the door and window

🚨The homeowner shot him when he made it inside holding a 'spear-like object'

🚨The distraught homeowner said he and Ali barely knew each other

LODI — A homeowner fatally shot his basement tenant in what appears to be a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Authorities said the homeowner believed Amr Ali, 33, was an armed intruder trying to break in.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Ali tried to forcefully enter the home on Garibaldi Avenue through the front door using "a spear-like object."

When that attempt failed, Ali broke a window and was confronted by the homeowner and two relatives. The homeowner fired three times, striking Ali once, according to Musella.

Map shows epicenter of earthquake in Hillsdale on 8/2/25 Map shows epicenter of earthquake in Hillsdale on 8/2/25 (USGS) loading...

HILLSDALE — New Jersey was hit Tuesday with its second earthquake in three days.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.7 earthquake centered in Hillsdale at 12:11 p.m., three days after a magnitude 3.0 struck approximately 12 miles to the south in Hasbrouck Heights.

The Hilldale quake was centered on Viola Place in a neighborhood along the Garden State Parkway, according to the USGS.

Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio said several residents reported feeling a "quick jolt" or hearing a loud thump at the time of the earthquake.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, according the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management.

Young NJ couple killed in senseless domestic violence rampage mourned (Long Valley Animal Hospital via Facebook) Young NJ couple killed in senseless domestic violence rampage mourned (Long Valley Animal Hospital via Facebook) loading...

A couple had been enjoying a new romance rooted at the Jersey Shore when a jealous ex appears to have violently ended their lives before taking his own.

Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb were killed in Semanchik’s Hunterdon County home, their bodies recovered on Saturday.

Their suspected killer, a state trooper lieutenant, was found dead of an apparent suicide over 30 miles away, law enforcement confirmed late Monday afternoon.

Semanchik and Webb had still been introducing one another to their groups of loved ones, as evidenced in an outpouring of emotional social media posts.

The 33-year-old veterinarian and the 29-year-old mechanic and volunteer firefighter had just begun dating at the start of summer, according to Webb’s heartbroken sister in a Facebook post.

They had met during a Stone Pony summer stage concert over Memorial Day weekend, Angela Webb said in a touching tribute on Monday.

