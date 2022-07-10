Seinfeld heads to New Jersey for an intimate night of stand-up

What does a billionaire comic do when he loves his job? He writes an new stand-up routine and puts together a 27-city tour.

Jerry Seinfeld is still very relevant and his true-to-life comedy still pleases those of us who have followed him since the '80s.

He’ll deliver his new stand-up here in New Jersey at the intimate Mayo Performing Center, which holds about 1300 people. Jerry will do two shows, one at 7 p.m. and a second show at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The 68-year-old Seinfeld has been making audiences laugh with his stand-up comedy for close to five decades. He has stated in many interviews that his passion for comedy and making people laugh will always outweigh his amassed $1 billion fortune that he built doing just that, making people laugh.

It’s no surprise that Seinfeld’s success has put him atop the list of successful comics/actors that have gone on to host shows of their own and made a good amount of money.

When you look at Jerry and see him at his finest, there is no way he looks like a 68-year-old comic. It would be so easy to rest on the success of his laurels and kick back and enjoy his golden years and fortune but good for us he never stops working.

He’s at peace with his wife Jessica, a philanthropist whom he married in 1999, and his three children but still loves the stand-up which he mastered.

This is a great opportunity to see Jerry Seinfeld here in New Jersey, tickets are going quick, you can get tickets here: Jerry Seinfeld | Mayo Performing Arts Center (mayoarts.org)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

