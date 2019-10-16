See the moment Jersey girl with cancer meets Gordon Ramsay

What an amazing ending to this Gordon Ramsay story.

If you've been following along for the last few days, you surely know by now that the celebrity chef was in town to film his show "24 Hours to Hell and Back" at Caneda's White Rooster on Fischer Boulevard.

There were lots of people stopping by, lots of chatter around town, and lots of photos, but it was one local girl's story that stood above everything else.

This morning, Sue Moll shared the story of Kallista, a Beachwood 12-year-old who has battled cancer and idolizes Chef Ramsay.

Well, the story went about as viral as it could, and Kallista got her wish in the most amazing way.

Watch: