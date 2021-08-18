See how much New Jersey has changed over 750 million years

Earth is always changing. It was like that before humanity, and it will continue after humanity.

One thing I always found interesting was just how different the map of our planet looked throughout different times in history.

Even before Pangaea, which many of us learned in school as a supercontinent that existed about 350 million years ago, landmasses have taken on many different shapes. Maybe one day North America will once again merge with our neighbors from abroad.

While New Jersey has long been known as the Garden State, it isn't that long ago (in the grand scheme of things), that New Jersey was underwater. 340 million years ago to be exact.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

I stumbled across this fun tool used by the Dinosaur Database called the Ancient Earth globe. It shows what the earth looked like at various points in history, but you can also pinpoint specific locations, and see how certain spots on the map have changed throughout time. If you're into history and geography, you're probably going to love it. Check it out here.

New Jersey at different points in world history

