See Bon Jovi’s son and a ‘Stranger Things’ star sing car karaoke

I love to see couples belt out a tune together. Even ones who can't carry a tune. There's something about seeing two connected people just being goofy and having fun beyond all the pressure of the romantic crap.

Then there are people who can carry a tune, like Millie Bobby Brown, the 18-year-old star of "Stranger Things" who plays Eleven. She's also in a Netflix movie playing a sibling to Sherlock Holmes so she's kind of a big deal.

She's also dating Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, 20. Now Jake doesn't consider himself much of a singer and usually leaves that art form to his famous father. His interest lies in acting.

But in an Instagram video put out by Millie the couple performs a little car karaoke to Taylor Swift's “All Too Well” and if it doesn't make you happy you're just dead inside.

I love when she breaks character and starts laughing. And yeah, she carries it. Again, not Jake's thing.

“I love movies. I love films,” Bongiovi said. “I grew up watching the greats. That’s really a special connection that I had growing up with my dad, even, is how we’d watch movies all the time. Every weekend we’d watch a movie and it was the classics, like 'The Blues Brothers,' 'Animal House,' 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' Then as I got older, I started to understand how wonderful artistic expression is within film. And that’s what really grasped me.”

The young Bongiovi is a bit of a social media celeb with a million followers on Instagram and attends Syracuse University.

Taylor Swift will perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ May 26, 27, and 28 next year. She has nearby Philadelphia shows scheduled for May 12, 13 and 14 at Lincoln Financial Field. But if you count yourself among New Jersey’s Swifties you already knew that all too well.

