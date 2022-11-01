Taylor Swift announces new tour with shows in and around New Jersey

It’s Taylor, hi.

Unless you're living under a rock, you've probably heard that Taylor Swift recently released her album Midnights, to great success. For anyone unaware: the album has a Jersey connection in that it was co-written and produced by NJ's own Jack Antonoff

Swift made music history, earning the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100. Not only is this the first time an artist has dominated the top ten, but it’s also the first time a male artist has been absent from the list.

Seems like Taylor will have to retrieve that “F*** the patriarchy” keychain she sang about in the ten minute version of "All Too Well," because she just toppled it.

"All Too Well" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

As if that news wasn’t enough for the Swifties, Taylor finally announced that she’s going on tour. She had previously hinted at the possibility in an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

New Jerseyans will have several chances to see the tour, as it’s not only making stops in East Rutherford, NJ, but there will also be two shows in Philadelphia.

Swift will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ May 26 and 27. Her Philadelphia shows will be May 12 and 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

"The Eras Tour" will be a "journey through the musical eras" of Swift's career, she said in a tweet on Tuesday, and in typical T. Swift fashion, there will be multiple guest appearances.

As of now, the special guests include Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gayle, among others.

Verified Fan Presales begin November 15th, you can get in line to register on TicketMaster here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

