Seaside Heights, NJ kite festival schedule for 2022

Another popular Seaside Heights event is making a return for 2022.

'Kites in the Heights' is back.

This year will feature more kites than ever taking flight on North Beach on the Boardwalk and beach north of Casino Pier.

It's a bit more laid back than South Beach.

The events are absolutely free.

Just walk onto the sand and enjoy the show up close and personal.

The event runs from 4-7 p.m. weather permitting.

Marvel at massive, whimsical kites flying through the air.

You can view them from the Classic American Boardwalk or as you enjoy your afternoon on the beach north of Casino Pier.

The kids will love flying giant zebras, whales, dragons, beach balls, and more.

You can even bring your own kites to add to the fun.

No kite? No problem. Traditional and unique kites will be for sale on site.

Here's a taste of what to look forward to.

As if the kites weren't fun enough, there will also be a giant interactive bubble display that you and the family can dive right into.

If you've never been to a 'Kites in the Heights' event, put one, or all of these dates on your calendar.

Bring a chair or blanket, relax and just look up.

It's some of the best summer fun you'll find.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

TUESDAY, JULY 12

TUESDAY, JULY 26

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

There's more summer fun in Seaside Heights. Check out the movies on the beach schedule. They are free on Cartaret beach.

SUNDAY, JULY 3 - JAWS

There's something extra scary about seeing this classic when you are feet from the water.

SUNDAY, JULY 10 - LUCA

On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human.

SUNDAY, JULY 17 - ADDAMS FAMILY 2

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie, we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time." To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

SUNDAY, JULY 24 - CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG (PG)

As middle schooler Emily Elizabeth struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend from a magical animal rescuer. When Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog in her New York City apartment and attracts the attention of a genetics company that wishes to supersize animals, Emily and her clueless Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City and take a bite out of the Big Apple. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love. Based on the beloved Scholastic character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big.

SUNDAY, JULY 31 - SING 2

With his theatrical company a local success, Buster Moon is dreaming of bigger things. Unfortunately, when a talent scout dismisses their work as inadequate for the big time, Buster is driven to prove her wrong. With that goal in mind, Buster inspires his players to gamble everything to sneak into a talent audition in Redshore City for the demanding entertainment mogul Jimmy Crystal. Against the odds, they catch his interest with some frantic creative improvisation and even more desperate lies like personally knowing the reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway, who has not been seen in 15 years. Now faced with a tight production window with only a vague story idea and dire consequences for failure, Buster and his friends must all stretch their talents put on a show against all odds. In that struggle, the gang's challenges seem insurmountable, but each of them finds new inspirations and friends where they least expect them to pursue an artistic dream worthy of them.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 - ENCANTO

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 - PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

When the PAW Patrol's biggest rival, Mayor Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City and stop Mayor Humdinger from destroying the bustling metropolis.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 - ROCK DOG 2

When Bodi and his band 'True Blue' leave Snow Mountain, to tour with pop sensation, Lil' Foxy, they learn that fame comes at a price.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28 - BOSS BABY 2: FAMILY BUSINESS

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers--Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)--have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again.. and inspire a new family business.