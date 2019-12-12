Sears closing another NJ location — so long, Freehold mall store

Sears is closing up shop in Monmouth County, as the retailer has announced its store at Freehold Racewall Mall is shuttering this winter.

"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision," Sears Holdings PR Director Larry Costello said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 News.

The liquidation sale begins this week and the store is planned to close by mid-February, Costello also confirmed.

Parent company Sears Holdings has been closing Sears and Kmart stores in New Jersey and around the country since even before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018.

Previous Sears locations shuttered in New Jersey include at The Ocean County Mall, Hamilton Mall, Paramus Park, Quakerbridge Mall and Willowbrook Mall.

When asked Thursday about any other Sears or Kmart stores closing in NJ, Costello declined further comment.

As previously announced in August, four Kmart stores are set to close in NJ this month in Somers Point, Trenton, Wall and Wayne.

