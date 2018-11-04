Search continues for missing Mountain Lakes teen

MOUNTAIN LAKES — The search for 15-year-old Thomas Kolding, who has been missing since Tuesday continued into the weekend.

The boy was last seen at his parents' house , and authorities believe he may have taken a train from Denville to Newark, and then another train to New York. That is where the trail went cold, according to authorities.

On Sunday morning the Mountain Lakes Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the search continued on Sunday, along with the Mountain Lakes Fire Department and CERT team. The post said the search was focusing around the town, and is "NOT in response to any specific leads or information."

Thomas Kolding, child missing November 2018 from Morris County. (Morris County Prosecutor's Office)

At the time of his disappearance the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Thomas had a "strong interest in travelling to California."

The boy is described as having brown hair, standing 5 feet 3 inches, and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, gray skull cap and a black backpack.

A Facebook post by Kolding's mother Aleksandra on Friday described the teen as a "wonderful, resourceful, and far too adventurous young man who we are worried about beyond words." That post was done on Friday night, and updated on Saturday saying there was no new information on his location. The post has been shared more than 22,000 times since Friday.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 973-334-1413.

