Super Bowl LX is just days away, which means football fans all over the country are getting ready to watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Many people will be heading out to a friend’s house or a bar to watch the game, but it’s important to remember to do so responsibly.

Research done by The Barber Law Firm looked at data regarding alcohol-related fatalities from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System to identify the states where drivers and passengers face the highest risks on Super Bowl Sunday.

DUI check Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Drunk driving incidents after the Super Bowl

The data, based on the years 2019-2023, show that New Jerseyans fly a little too close to the sun when it comes to driving after the game, making us the fifth most likely at risk in terms of accidents.

With a total accident rate of 1.83 per 1 million residents, New Jersey drivers face a higher frequency of collisions than neighbors like Maryland, with a significant portion of those being alcohol-related.

We can easily avoid this and stay safe this year, for your sake and the sake of others.

DUI check Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Ways to avoid drunk driving after the Super Bowl

What’s most important to remember is that there are several simple alternatives to driving after imbibing during the big game.

Have a predetermined designated driver

Not everyone drinks to a problematic extent; some don’t bother at all. Due to personal preferences. If these people are willing to help you out, why say no? Have a trusted friend get you home safely.

Uber and Lyft Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash loading...

Utilize rideshare apps

It’s 2026, rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft have been around for well over a decade, there’s no reason not to use them, especially on nights with heavy drinking tendencies like this Sunday.

Bonus: If you have a chatty driver, you have an easy conversation starter with them. What did you think of the game?

If possible, stay where you are overnight

If you’re at a friend‘s house and there’s room for you to stay, what’s the harm in having a little sleepover?

Of course, many of us will still have to get up early the next morning to make it to work, but driving slightly hungover sounds much better than getting into an accident driving home after the game.

Do everyone, including yourself, a favor and be safe this weekend before, during, and after whatever Super Bowl gathering you’re attending. You’ll thank yourself on Monday.

