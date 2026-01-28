When thinking about the important aspects of a Super Bowl Sunday gathering, the main factors are usually which teams are playing, what food will be served, which celebs will make appearances in commercials, and who the halftime performer is.

While all of those are undeniably important, most of it is out of our control as just casual viewers. What we can be in charge of is where we celebrate and watch the game.

What better place to watch the spectacle than at a local sports bar? You don’t have to worry about any cooking or cleaning, just enjoying the evening.

These are the top three places to watch the Super Bowl in NJ

A study performed by the site Gamblin ’N Go surveyed over 3,400 football fans throughout the country to find what local gems are the go-to spots in the Garden State.

Are any of them your haunts?

Located at 601 Riverside Ave in Lyndhurst, NJ, Mickey’s is known for its casual atmosphere, a ton of screens to watch games on, and their Buffalo wings with various sauces to choose from.

As a bit of a heat seeker, I’m intrigued by their “Ludicrous” sauce, which they describe as “insane or stupid, you pick!”

I’m sold.

Baseline Social, Oceanport

As described by Gambling ’N Go, Baseline Social has “a lively, modern setup and the action always in view, the food fits naturally into a full watch.”

If you’re a fan of a good burger, they’re definitely the place for you to watch the game.

You can find them at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, NJ.

The highest rated bar for New Jerseyans to spend their Super Bowl Sunday is…

The Parc Tavern, Harrison

With a comfortable tavern atmosphere and the game front and center, you’ll want to stay until the final score is called.

Check them out at 715 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NJ.

Wherever you’re watching from - enjoy the game!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

