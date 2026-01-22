Super Bowl LX is just a few weeks away. Have you made your plans for watching the game?

While a heated match and spectacle of a half-time show performance are exciting, for me, the best part of Super Bowl Sunday is easily the snacks.

Do you have the most popular snack on your menu?

The site Coffeeness, took a look at Google trends to determine the most popular snacks in each state to prepare for the big game.

New Jersey’s favorite Super Bowl snack is buffalo chicken dip

One of the best things about it (besides the taste) is that the appetizer is super easy to make. Plus it’s not too spicy so even those who don’t handle heat well can enjoy it.

OH! I also have to tell you about some Super Bowl Party snack no-nos, but I’ll get to that in a moment….

How to make Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

🔴 2 cups cooked shredded chicken

🔴 8 ounces cream cheese (make sure it’s softened)

🔴 1/2 cup Frank’s RedHot sauce

🔴 1/2 cup ranch dressing

🔴 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Directions:

🔴 Preheat the oven to 350° F.

🔴 Mix ingredients together and spread the dip evenly into a one quart baking dish.

🔴 Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through.

Once heated, serve the dip with tortilla chips, pita chips, or veggies.

(Pro tip: if there’s anything leftover, put it in a grilled cheese sandwich or quesadilla the next day. It’s a game-changer. Enjoy!)

Super Bowl LX will be held on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026

While your buffalo dip will likely be a success, these are some foods that you might want to avoid serving…

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

