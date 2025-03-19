🌊 Popular festival returns to NJ

ASBURY PARK — After building suspense over whether year seven was in the cards, the organizers behind the popular Sea Hear Now festival have announced the dates and lineup for this year.

Hozier, LCD Soundsystem, Alabama Shakes and ZZ Top are among first-day headliners, as this year's festivities unfold Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14.

Blink-182, Lenny Kravitz and iconic surf punk band Sublime — now playing with Jakob Nowell, son of late founding frontman, Bradley Nowell — will take to the sand for the second day of the festival during "local summer."

Each day, an estimated 35,000 ticket holders take to the Sea Hear Now grounds to enjoy live music, art and surfing competitions or demonstrations.

It is produced by C3 Presents — the same all-star team behind such long-running successful events as Austin City Limits Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

Two New Jersey locals, Danny Clinch and Tim Donnelly, are key team members.

The festival debuted north of Convention Hall in September 2018.

It has returned each year — save a one-year delay during the COVID pandemic, when Pearl Jam and (most of) the rest of the 2020 lineup instead played in 2021.

Last year, the dream addition of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band saw ticketing reach a breaking point, as many music fans near and far voiced complaints over a jammed system.

New for 2025, the festival is offering an in-person presale specifically limited to Asbury Park residents.

A government ID or utility bill can be used as proof of residence, within the host city only, to purchase up to a pair of weekend concert passes on Thursday.

Earlier this month, fans noticed that a full year had passed since the 2024 lineup had been announced — and the dates for 2025 had not yet been confirmed.

Buzz grew about the uncertainty over this year's SeaHearNow. That quickly turned to anticipation over another year of music on the beach.

Then, SeaHearNow launches a first general presale online on Friday.

