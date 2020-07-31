Sea Bright Police Chief saves girl struck by a car

The family of a young woman posted a message to social media to thank the Chief of Police in Sea Bright, NJ for literally protecting and saving the life of their daughter, Olivia.

Olivia had been struck by a car while crossing Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright when Chief Brett Friedman and his son were driving behind the car that struck her. The Chief immediately stopped and stood over Olivia to prevent cars from running over the injured woman on the dark road. Thanks to Chief Friedman’s courage and quick thinking, Olivia was able to get medical attention and is alive today.

It’s a simple yet heroic action of a local cop which made the difference between life and death. As I’ve said for years, a police officer is never truly "off-duty."

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: