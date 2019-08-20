Kids: Send us vids telling drivers to slow down, stop for school safety

New Jersey 101.5 and Plymouth Rock Assurance are teaming up this back-to-school season to remind drivers to slow down, stop and be careful on the roads — to protect all of New Jersey's children

We particularly want drivers to remember that when they see those flashing lights and a stop sign on a school bus, well, it's time to STOP. A first offense alone could cost a driver $100 — but more important, it could put kids in danger.

Kids, we want YOU to tell us why it's so important drivers slow down and stop. Send us a video with the New Jersey 101.5 app telling drivers why your safety matters. Send a video of about 30 seconds or shorter. Please include the child's first name, age and town in the description below. Your clip may be used in a video from NJ 101.5 and Plymouth Rock Assurance promoting back-to-school safety.

BONUS: We’ll choose one submitter to win a kids FREE Mega Party at iPlay America!

If you're on the NJ 101.5 app already, hit the button below to submit your video. If not, get the NJ 101.5 app and come back to this post using the button on the app's front page.

Thanks, from New Jersey 101.5 and Plymouth Rock Assurance!