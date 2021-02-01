NJ school closings, schedule changes — Tuesday, Feb. 2

The snow storm will be in its final hours on Tuesday morning but roads will still need to be plowed and driveways dug out, meaning many New Jersey schools will cancel classes, delay opening or move learning online.

The snow and wind will lighten up noticeably Monday night, especially after midnight, but as the coastal low pulls away from the coast we'll see rounds of scattered snow through much of Tuesday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It could mean a few more inches before the storm finally ends by late Tuesday afternoon.

The majority of school districts around New Jersey already have been delivering instruction either all remotely, or in some hybrid form of remote and in-person learning this year, amid the pandemic.

