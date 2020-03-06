‘Schitt’s Creek’ Farewell Tour stops in NJ

If you’re a fan of Emmy-nominated Schitt’s Creek, you’re sad to see the show coming to an end. The story is of the Rose family. Once wealthy, they lost it all because of an unscrupulous business manager. The only thing they have left is a small, nothing town called Schitt’s Creek which they bought years ago as a sort of gag gift for their son. Forced to move there and live in a shabby motel, it’s a fish out of water tale.

Now in its 6th and final season a farewell tour is planned. You can hang with the cast and Eugene and Daniel Levy the show’s creators. You’ll see behind-the-scenes footage, clips and hear great stories. The tour stops in Atlantic City at the Borgata on July 11 and tickets are on sale now.

