Scenthound opening its first dog grooming ‘Scenter’ in NJ

Scenthound, a Florida-based dog grooming service, has announced the opening of its first New Jersey location on August 16.

Called a "Scenter," the grooming center will be located in the Shoppes at Union Hill, on Route 10 West in Denville.

Local owner Marni Denenberg said, "I am thrilled to bring Scenthound's one-of-a-kind pet care concept to Denville. With two rescue dogs myself, helping pets receive the proper care they deserve is a true passion of mine."

As part of Scenthound's charitable mission, she said she's already in talks with local shelters to offer a new standard of routine pet care services.

Scenthound is known for taking a wellness-based approach in helping to improve the quality of life for dogs by focusing on the five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth (SCENT).

The company which was founded in Jupiter, Florida, in 2015, also offers pet parents affordable membership plans so their fur babies can receive the necessary care on a routine basis.