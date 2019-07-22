Scary storms: 300,000+ without power, damage throughout NJ

Nearly a third of a million people in New Jersey were without power following powerful thunderstorms that brought the heat wave to a close on Monday evening.

NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said around 8 p.m. that the worst of the worst had moved offshore, but left behind lots of wind damage and flooding problems.

An unconfirmed 75 mph wind gust was reported to the National Weather Service at Wrightstown. Ping pong ball-size hail was reported in Franklin Lakes and Oakland in Bergen County.

The NWS had also taken about 60 wind damage reports through the storm.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported a lightning strike damaged a pole on Morris Avenue near the Iean University campus in Union.

New Jersey Fast Traffic reports many fallen trees on the Garden State Parkway in Tinton Falls, Route 18 in Marlboro, Route 1 in Edison and Route 9 in Freehold.

Stump Tavern Road, Jackson (Courtesy of Pam Huxford)

New Jersey 101.5 audience member Josie Piccolella said she saw "a tornado-like wind" near the Pandora Diner on Route 206 in Mount Holly. New Jersey 101.5 has not yet confirmed any reports of tornadoes in that area, however.

As of 8 p.m. more than 326,000 JCP&L and PSE&G customers were without power, according to their respective outage maps.

249,193 JCP&L customers were without power mostly in Burlington (Pemberton Township), Monmouth (Aberdeen, Belmar, Brielle, Freehold Township, Howell, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls) and Ocean (Brick, Jackson and Lakewood) counties.

93,978 PSE&G customers were without power mostly in Burlington (Bordentown, Burlington Township, Edgewater Park, Southampton and Willingboro), Camden (Camden, Cherry Hill and Collingswood), Mercer (Hamilton, Lawrence, Robbinsville and Trenton) and Middlesex (Edison, New Brunswick and Plainsboro) counties.

