New Jersey cooling centers — avoid the extreme heat

Many communities around New Jersey are opening cooling centers to offer relief from the hear for those without air conditioning as a heat wave settles over New Jersey.

NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it has been seven years since the state has several days of 100 degree temperatures. Wednesday will be "ferociously hot and humid" with high temperatures 87 to 97, making for a "feels like" temperatures of about 100 to 105, according to Zarrow,

We get a break on Thursday with the remnants of former Hurricane Barry passing through the area, bringing isolated thunderstorms starting this afternoon and widespread storms and heavy rain tonight, Zarrow said.

"An extreme heat wave is still in the forecast for this weekend. Thermometers will make a run for 100+ degrees. The heat index could reach as high as 110," Zarrow said.

The following cooling centers are listed by county. Not every county has posted its cooling center locations on their official websites or made locations available to NJ211.org.

Atlantic County

Library branches in Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Hammonton, Longsport, Mays Landing, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor

Senior Centers in Atlantic City, Buena, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton, Northfield and Ventnor between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bergen County

Four cooling centers have been established in Bergenfield, East Rutherford, Hackensack and Midland Park

Camden County

County residents age 60 and older with an income of $25,000 or less are eligible to receive a fan. To request a fan or to obtain more information, please call the Camden County Division of Senior Services at 856-858-3220

There are around 60 libraries, boro halls and senior centers available throughout the county.

Cumberland County

There are around 18 libraries and senior centers available throughout the county available as cooling centers

Gloucester County

There are around 14 nutrition sites and libraries available throughout the county available as cooling centers

Mercer County

Library branch locations in Ewing (2), East Windsor (2). Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Robbinsville and West Windsor

Municipal senior centers in East Windsor, Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell Valley, , Lawrence, Pennington and Trenton

Warren County

Branches of the Warren County Free Public Libraries

The county also suggested visiting the Phillipsburg Mall

