Behold the spooky season…if you dare.

Was that cheesy enough for you? It’s a time of year we get lists published of best and worst Halloween candy, hottest Halloween costumes of 2025, the ten scariest movies of all time, etc..

This one is a little different, and different is what the site MentalFloss.com does best. The site came up with the place that has the scariest name in each state. You know this is the website for NJ101.5 radio, where Jersey is our mission, and that we’ll focus on that. So can you guess?

Think about it, and before we reveal what they picked for the Garden State here are examples from around the country.

Woods, Car, Spooky Photo by chmyphotography on Unsplash loading...

Montana - Dead Man Gulch

It got its “name from an incident in the 1880s, when a Native American man was murdered by a trapper for coming back to his isolated cabin after he and his companions been asked to leave. He eventually deposited the body in the gulch.”

Spooky Cave Photo by Elly M on Unsplash loading...

Nevada - Devil’s Hole

As if their Death Valley weren’t creepy enough? Somewhere within that is a deep cave and geothermal pool named Devil’s Hole.

Spooky Cabin Photo by m wrona on Unsplash loading...

Colorado - Cannibal Plateau

This disturbing name for a land formation came to be over a real incident. In 1874, a guy by the name Alfred Packer took a trip into the mountains with five companions. Something, no one quite knows what, went wrong on that trip in the harsh, brutal winter. Only Alfred came back, and because his story changed several times, no one knew if the others died of natural causes first or if he killed them. In either event, he ate their bodies to survive.

So, did you guess the place in New Jersey with the spookiest name?

MentalFloss has so much here to choose from. The Devil’s Tree in Bernardsville, The Gates Of Hell, in Clifton, Snake Hill in Secaucus, Devil’s Tower in Alpine.

But the one they picked is…

Drowning Photo by Stormseeker on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey - Ghost Lake

Ghost Lake is in Independence Township, Warren County.

This body of water was created in the 1990s by homeowners when they built a dam on a stream. The morning fog tends to hang over the lake. Thus the name.

MentalFloss wrote, "As if a haunted lake that supposedly produces mysterious columns of mist was not spooky enough, New Jersey’s Ghost Lake can be easily accessed from the nearby Shades of Death Road."

Am I the only one who finds Shades of Death Road far creepier?