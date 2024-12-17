‘Say A Prayer’ — Jersey rocker Eddie Testa’s song of suicide prevention

The average annual suicide count among New Jersey residents is about 740, according to nj.gov, and there are about twice as many suicides as homicides in the state.

Jersey rocker Eddie Testa dealt with the suicide of his friend John C Minutillo by putting his feelings into a song called "Say A Prayer" that others can relate to as well.

"It was inspired by my friend John C Minutillo, who I dedicated it to," says Testa. Minutillo took his own life on Sept 2.

"The words were from the perspective of the person who is contemplating suicide," says Testa. "These words were keywords that people I personally knew who committed suicide said, and I didn't pick up on until afterward."

The video for "Say a Prayer" is filled with a cross-section of celebrities such as Anthony Bourdain, Robin Williams, Chester Bennington, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Chris Cornell, Kurt Cobain, Michael Hutchence, actor Lee Thompson Young as well as Dan Eriksen and kids who took their own lives including Jon Carmichael, Adriana Kuch, and Seven Bridges as the result of being bullied.

"I chose celebrity pictures to bring more awareness and the other unknown, but known now, were Jersey people who committed suicide at such young ages from depression, loneliness, and some from bullying," says Testa.

"I would always try to console or comfort someone in distress, but a lot of times, you just have to listen to what someone is saying. Most times, we never know who's going through tough times unless they reach out., It's more about making people know it is ok to talk about their feelings and that there is help"

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide. There is help.

As Eddie says at the end of the song: "You are not alone."

Dial 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or go to 988lifeline.org or text 988

You can also visit:

dansplaninc.org

Stopbullying.gov

Mhanational.org

Report a correction 👈