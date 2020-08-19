‘Save the Post Office’ rallies to be held around NJ on Friday

Post offices around New Jersey will see a flurry of activity Friday as local demonstrators plan to rally for stronger mail operations to handle an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots this fall.

Grassroots organization BlueWaveNJ launched a “Save Our Mail! Save Our Vote!” campaign coordinated with other political groups in the state.

The group's website said it is aimed at boosting awareness of any slowdown in Postal Service facilities, including any disruption to mail sorting, cutting overtime for postal workers and reduced delivery standards.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that he would halt any planned changes to mail operations until after the November election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who had tweeted news of a planned lawsuit against USPS earlier in the day, responded via Twitter that he welcomed DeJoy's "retreat" but would remain vigilant.

"We remain concerned about the changes already implemented and will continue working with other state AGs to protect the election and protect New Jerseyans' right to vote."

Gov. Phil Murphy last week announced that all of New Jersey's registered voters would receive mail-in ballots, starting in October, with pre-paid return postage, as was the case for the July primary election. Murphy called that effort "not perfect, but overwhelmingly a success."

On Friday, a noontime rally outside the Westfield post office on Central Avenue is being sponsored by the group Westfield 20/20.

A rally at the Summit Village Green across from the post office on Maple Street planned for 1 p.m. is being co-hosted by Summit Area Indivisible, Summit Municipal Democratic Committee and Summit Marches On.

The group NJ 11th For Change is sponsoring noontime rallies in Morristown and Wayne, outside the Convent Station post office and the Valley Road post office, respectively.

The Clifton post office on Main Avenue also will see a noontime rally Friday.

In Hillsborough, demonstrators will meet for 2 p.m. near the post office on Amwell Road.

In Camden, South Jersey Progressive Democrats are sponsoring a rally at noon near the Camden County post office on Market Street.

Hazlet, Red Bank and Toms River also are listed among more than 20 locations with plans to rally Friday.

Face masks and 6-foot, social distancing requirements will be strictly complied with at all events, according to the BlueWaveNJ website.