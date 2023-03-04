Sarah Silverman’s stand up tour is making stops in New Jersey

Stand-up comedian, Sarah Silverman is on a tour around the U.S. for the first time in six years and she’ll be stopping right here in the Garden State!

Silverman will be performing at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ on Sunday Apr. 8 at 7 p.m.

The ‘Grow Some Lips’ tour has already sold out its show at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on Mar. 26, so you better jump on these tickets fast.

Sarah Silverman Performs At MGM Grand In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

Though if you miss out on Red Bank, she’ll still be in the area performing May 4 at the Met in Philadelphia, PA.

If you’re looking for more from Silverman, the Emmy winning comedian hosts a weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

She’ll also set to host a tv show reimagining of David Letterman’s famous segment “Stupid Pet Tricks.” The show will air on TBS but there’s not yet a release date.

Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Perform At Teragram Ballroom For The Post Pop Depression Tour Getty Images loading...

Tickets for the ‘Grow Some Lips’ tour are available on TicketMaster.

If none of the tour dates work for you, don’t worry, it will be filmed at the Wilbur Theatre during her Boston, MA stop to be made into a special. It’s unclear as of now whether or not the special will share the name of the tour.

For anyone wondering about the origin of the tour name, I did some digging and I’m no closer to understanding it.

The Alliance For Children's Rights' Right To Laugh Benefit - Inside Getty Images loading...

Silverman described in an interview,

‘Cause it’s interpretative, you know? It’s, like, whatever it means to you. Lips. They’re on our face. And other places. They’re on our face, et al.

Huh.

That explanation aside, it should be a fun show! See more tour dates below:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.