Sarah Silverman’s stand up tour is making stops in New Jersey

Kelly Sullivan

Stand-up comedian, Sarah Silverman is on a tour around the U.S. for the first time in six years and she’ll be stopping right here in the Garden State!

Silverman will be performing at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ on Sunday Apr. 8 at 7 p.m.

The ‘Grow Some Lips’ tour has already sold out its show at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on Mar. 26, so you better jump on these tickets fast.

Though if you miss out on Red Bank, she’ll still be in the area performing May 4 at the Met in Philadelphia, PA.

If you’re looking for more from Silverman, the Emmy winning comedian hosts a weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

She’ll also set to host a tv show reimagining of David Letterman’s famous segment “Stupid Pet Tricks.” The show will air on TBS but there’s not yet a release date.

Tickets for the ‘Grow Some Lips’ tour are available on TicketMaster.

If none of the tour dates work for you, don’t worry, it will be filmed at the Wilbur Theatre during her Boston, MA stop to be made into a special. It’s unclear as of now whether or not the special will share the name of the tour.

For anyone wondering about the origin of the tour name, I did some digging and I’m no closer to understanding it.

Silverman described in an interview,

‘Cause it’s interpretative, you know? It’s, like, whatever it means to you. Lips. They’re on our face. And other places. They’re on our face, et al.

Huh.

That explanation aside, it should be a fun show! See more tour dates below:

