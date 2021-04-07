Salute! The best beers in New Jersey are right here (Opinion)

If you're looking for a reason to open a cold one, other that you worked hard, didn't do anything at all, or it's just a nice day outside, how about it's "National Beer Day." If Homer Simpson had his way, it would be a city holiday. Maybe they could make it that way In Philadelphia to replace the canceled Columbus Day.

It sure would be nice if Governor Murphy lifted his restrictions on bars and left the good people off New Jersey belly up to one and celebrate this historic occasion

There are so many great beers and breweries that New Jersey has to offer. When I was growing up in Union City, my father after a hard day of either fighting fires for the Union City Fire Department or his other job as a sheet metal polisher would come home to a refrigerator full of Miller High Life or Rolling Rock. These were the two brands I used to sneak and drink while he was at work.

Now of course beer has come a long way, especially in New Jersey where some of the best beers are brewed. Here's a list from my social media. Please read it, buy some, crack one open and as they say in the old country, Salute! Chin Don!

Salute! The best beers in New Jersey are right here

