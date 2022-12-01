MOUNT OLIVE — The 42-year-old owner of a hair studio has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a young worker.

Joseph Guzman has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the alleged incident occurred on Aug. 10, at Joseph Vincent's in Mount Olive, where Guzman was the 16-year-old victim's employer and supervisor.

An internet search presents a Hackettstown address for the salon, Joseph Vincent's Hair Studio.

Guzman is also the owner of Clips & Snips in Nutley, according to the salon's webpage. He was born and raised in North Bergen, and has been a shop owner for more than a decade.

Guzman was arrested on Nov. 23. Following a detention hearing on Nov. 28, he was released from custody under pre-trial monitoring, which includes no unsupervised contact with minors, according to officials.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

